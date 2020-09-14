New Face Mask Extension to October 12
Russ Baldwin | Sep 14, 2020
Colorado Governor Jared Polis, using a series of Executive Orders extended the order requiring the wearing of face masks for anyone over the age of 11 in public places until October 12, 2020, D 2020 190. Polis declared a disaster emergency on March 10, 2020 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The statewide mandate for non-medical face masks went into effect in July.
The order stated that wearing the protective masks has helped reduce the spread of infections of the covid virus by as much as 65%.
