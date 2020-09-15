Colorado Crop Progress & Condition for Week Ending September 13, 2020
Sep 15, 2020
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Widespread moisture received last week provided temporary relief to drought conditions but delayed fieldwork and harvest in areas, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Northeastern counties experienced mixed weather including rain, hail, snow, and freezing temperatures. County reports noted no damage yet to crops from the freeze, but producers were still evaluating conditions after the storm. Isolated minor hail damage was reported.
Corn silage and sugarbeet harvest was delayed slightly due to received moisture, but progressed where conditions allowed. Received moisture benefited producers preparing to seed fall crops. Precipitation helped settle dust affecting livestock, but producers continued to cull herds, wean calves, and provide supplemental feed in response to drought.
East central counties received much needed moisture last week. Harvest of crops continued where conditions allowed and limited harvest of sorghum began. Areas in the district received several inches of significant snowfall. Southwestern counties also received moisture and record-low temperatures were recorded in some localities.
In the San Luis Valley, potato harvest made little progress due to rain and heavy snow. Temperatures were cold, but county reports noted snow (up to one foot) provided insulation for potato fields. Evaluation of possible freeze damage was ongoing.
Development of fungus was also a concern going forward. Late harvest of the little remaining barley was stopped by snow.
In southeastern counties, rain and snow provided beneficial, soaking moisture. County reports noted temperatures were cold, but so far, no freeze damage was reported.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 30 percent short, 60 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 60 percent average and 40 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 80 percent average, and 19 percent light.
