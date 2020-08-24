State Senator Crowder Honored for Service to Veterans
Russ Baldwin | Aug 24, 2020 | Comments 0
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Colorado State Senator Crowder received the Marvin Meyers Lifetime achievement award from the UVC (United Veteran Coalition of Colorado) for decades of distinguished service to veterans and veteran causes.
“Veterans in rural Colorado are better off today through your efforts as a VSO (Veteran Service Officer). During your past eight years as a Colorado State Senator, you were and continue to be a voice of the veteran community in the state legislature. The legacy of bills and resolutions you sponsored supporting veterans is impressive and the legislative impact will continue to assist far into the future.”
Senator Crowder, who is term limited this year, humbly accepted this award on behalf of veterans throughout the country. Citing just a few of the many bills that he ran successfully during his tenure such as the expansion of Homelake Cemetery in Monte Vista and the creation of Fort Lyon homeless and addicted veteran rehabilitation site in Las Animas.
As an Army Vietnam Veteran, he has always held the veteran in very high esteem and understands the associated risks and sacrifice they have made for this country.
Senator Larry Crowder
District 35 Southern Colorado
