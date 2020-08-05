Prowers County Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Update-July 29, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 05, 2020 | Comments 0
The PCPH&E Department has advised there a cumulative total of 52 COVID-19 cases in Prowers County with three hospitalizations and zero deaths.
The two-week cumulative incidence rate is listed as ‘medium’ with 41.4 cases per 100,000 people, or five total new cases in the past two weeks. The two-week average positivity rate is listed as ‘low’ as the average positivity rate for the past two weeks has been 4.66%.
There are nine cases for the age group 40-49 and eight each for 10-19 and 50-59 years and seven cases each for age groups; under ten, 20-29 and 30-39 years.
By comparison, Otero County has seen an additional 30 cases and 4 deaths in just 12 days with dozens awaiting test results. Between July 24, 2020 and August 5, 2020 Otero County has had 33 new cases for a total of 63 with two new deaths in that period for a total of four.
Crowley County, for the same period, has a cumulative total of 71 cases with only one added in that two-week period and there has been one death reported, with no increase.
Sonic Drive-In in Lamar has had four cases of the virus and has been closed for cleaning and other planned maintenance with no customers linked. McDonalds contact has been resolved from the earlier eleven cases with no customers linked.
Re-2 School District guidance has been released with unique plans for each district in southeast Colorado. Each school in the local district has announced plans for the school year on its website.
The community test center is now located at Prowers Medical Center. A physician’s referral is needed for testing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Contact PCPHE at 336-8721 with any questions.
