DoLA Providing $23M in Federal Emergency Rental Assistance, Affordable Housing in July for Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Aug 03, 2020 | Comments 0
Denver, CO – July 30, 2020 – Up to $19.65M in federal CARES Act funding for emergency rental assistance is now available to property owners on behalf of their tenants through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) Division of Housing (DOH). In addition, the division awarded $3.27M through the Colorado State Housing Board (SHB) for affordable housing in July.
Applications are now open for landlords to apply for the Property Owner Preservation (POP) program on behalf of their residents impacted by COVID-19, which resides alongside the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) for renters on the DOH website.
“Many Coloradans are facing housing challenges they didn’t face before the pandemic. Providing emergency rental and mortgage assistance is a top priority for the Division of Housing right now, as we try to support Coloradans impacted by COVID-19,” said DOLA Housing Director Alison George. “In addition to our continuing efforts to make sure affordable housing is available to those in need.”
The State Housing Board and DOLA’s Division of Housing continue to support the creation of affordable housing that is accessible, safe and secure for all Coloradoans. For complete information on Housing Board grant approvals, visit cdola.colorado.gov/state-housing-board.
