COVID-19 Update for Lamar Eagles Lodge
Russ Baldwin | Aug 11, 2020 | Comments 0
This is a rapidly changing and fluid situation.
A third outbreak has been identified in Prowers County at The Lamar Eagles Lodge.
An outbreak is defined as 2 cases in a 14-day period. Currently 5 people have tested positive. 4 are Prowers County
residents and 1 is a Bent County resident.
The facility is closed for cleaning. Anyone who spent time at the Eagles from August 1 to August 10 is encouraged to seek testing.
Continue frequent hand washing, social distancing, and staying home if you have symptoms.
Wear a face covering when indoors and also when you are outdoors and cannot social distance.
For questions, please contact PCPHE at 336-8721
