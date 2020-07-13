Press Release-Prowers County Sheriff’s Office
MEDIA RELEASE – 07-13-2020
The Prowers County Sheriff’s Office has received a complaint of criminal misconduct by a detention officer in the Prowers County Jail. This complaint was received around 7-6-2020.
Otero County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct the investigation on 7-7-2020. On Friday 7-10-2020, after reviewing the information and conducting interviews, OCSO obtained an arrest warrant for Radford “Shane” Estep, 47 YOA of Lamar, was arrested for Criminal Extortion C.R.S. 18-3-207(1)(a)(b)(II), Sexual Conduct in a Correctional Institution C.R.S. 18-7-701(1)(4)(a), Unlawful Sexual Conduct by a Peace Officer C.R.S. 18-3-405.7(1)(c)(2)(a), Unlawful Sexual Conduct by a Peace Officer (3 counts) C.R.S. 18-3-405.7(1)(c)(2)(b), Sexual Conduct in a Correctional Institution (3 counts) C.R.S. 18-7-701(1)(3), and Sexual Assault (3 counts) C.R.S. 18-3-402 (1)(f).
The arrest warrant issued with No Bond, pending acknowledgement of a mandatory Protection Order, Estep was also fired from his position as a Detention Sergeant at the Prowers County Jail, due to the criminal charges as well as the obvious policy violations that accompany those charges.
Due to the victim of his criminal conduct still being in this facility, Estep was transported and housed in the Baca County Jail, until his court appearance where he will be provided the mandatory Protection Order and likely receive a bond, which he may post after court.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
