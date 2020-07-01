Hickenlooper Wins Colorado Primary
Former Colorado Governor, John Hickenlooper, defeated challenger Andrew Romanoff in Tuesday’s statewide primary ballot contest. The unofficial statewide vote stands at 525,716 for Hickenlooper and 357,311 for Romanoff. The Prowers County tabulation is at 496 for Hickenlooper and 258 for Romanoff. Hickenlooper served as governor of the state from 2011 to 2019. He was also the Mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011.
Hickenlooper, who was an unsuccessful candidate for the presidential primary several months ago, realized only limited traction to his campaign on a national level. He later decided to attempt to unseat incumbent GOP U.S. Senator Cory Gardner in the national election which will be held this November.
The primary contest for District 4 in Colorado had only two candidates, one from each political party and neither was challenged. Incumbent U.S. Representative Ken Buck, a republican will be pitted against democrat Ike McCorkle this fall. Buck received 99,334 votes to McCorkle’s 68,266.
The primary for District 64 on the GOP side was uncontested by incumbent Richard Holtorf who took over the vacant position following the passing of Kimmi Lewis. Holtorf will face off against the lone candidate, democrat Dean Ormiston in November. Ormiston received 5,563 in regional balloting.
Incumbent District 35 State Senator, Larry Crowder, did not run for re-election and his seat was filled by republican Cleave Simpson who will go up against democratic challenger Carlos Lopez in November. Simpson got 14,960 votes to 16,837 for Lopez.
Republican Joshua Vogel had no challenger to his position as 15th Judicial District, District Attorney and republican Prowers County Commissioners, Tom Grasmick and Wendy Buxton Andrade were not challenged in their bid for re-election in November.
