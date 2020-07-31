CSP Investigates Three Vehicle, One Injury Crash near Springfield
Russ Baldwin | Jul 31, 2020 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol responded to a three vehicle, one injury accident near mile marker 24 on Highway 287 in Baca County Thursday, July 30, 2020. According to the report, vehicle one, driven by 43-year-old Joe Brazil of Fort Stockton, Texas was northbound just prior to 2pm when his vehicle sideswiped a southbound tractor trailer then continued to drive north in the southbound lane of travel for approximately one mile.
Brazil approached a southbound pick-up truck hauling a horse trailer and when the southbound driver attempted to move out of the way Brazil stuck the horse trailer on the driver’s side rear. After contact with the horse trailer, he drove off the left side of the highway, rolling approximately four times.
Brazil was the only injured party and was flown to helicopter to Swedish Medical Center with serious injuries. All three drivers had been wearing seat belts.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Law Enforcement • Police Report • Public Safety • Transportation
About the Author: