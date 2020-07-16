CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION WEEK ENDING JULY 12, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jul 16, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Winter wheat harvest continued to progress amidst hot and dry conditions last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Statewide, winter wheat harvested was 70 percent complete, compared to 19 percent last year and 45 percent on average.
In northwestern counties, crop and pasture conditions declined due to lack of consistent precipitation. Winter wheat harvest in northeastern counties was well underway and advanced quickly last week. Adverse yields were reported due to wheat stem sawfly infestations and dry conditions this year. Hot and dry weather continued to be a primary concern for condition of non-irrigated spring crops.
Irrigated crops were showing stress from hot and windy weather; uneven growth was noted. Availability of irrigation water supplies through the end of the season were a concern. County reports noted livestock producers were pulling stock off pastures early due to lack of grass, providing supplemental feed, and searching for other grazing arrangements.
Herd reduction through culling was also noted. In east central counties, severe weather on July 12 brought isolated heavy precipitation, damaging hail, and tornadoes. Moisture was welcome, but overall conditions remained very dry.
Non-irrigated crops and pastures were especially showing drought stress. In the San Luis Valley, conditions remained very dry and irrigation ditches were turned off earlier than normal. Pasture conditions continued to suffer due to lack of moisture. County reports noted mountain pastures were open less time than usual due to dry conditions and limited seasonal growth. Livestock producers were in search of other grazing arrangements.
Southeastern counties received isolated moisture last week accompanied by hail. Hail damage to crops was severe in areas. Hot and windy conditions continued to negate any benefits from precipitation.
Winter wheat harvest in the district was wrapping up. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 5 percent very short, 20 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 56 percent average and 44 percent light. Cattle death loss was 82 percent average and 18 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: