2020 Will be a Dry Year
Russ Baldwin | Jul 01, 2020 | Comments 0
With the end of June marking the half year on the calendar, precipitation reports for southeast Colorado are stark.
On June 22, Governor Jared Polis requested activation of Colorado’s Drought Task Force and Phase 2 of the State Drought Mitigation and Response Plan as drought conditions deepen, reaching more than 81% of the state, with severe and extreme drought conditions in 33% of the state (40 counties).
Here are the precipitation results, in inches, for southeast Colorado counties for the full year, between 2016 and 2019 and the first half of the year for 2020, January through June.
|
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020 at Six Months
|Campo 7.8 Miles ESE
|20.57
|23.46
|20.05
|12.19
|
2.71
|
Springfield 0.5 NW
|14.43
|20.52
|15.31
|12.47
|2.00
|Walsh 5.4 SSW
|14.39
|19.89
|15.26
|12.17
|
1.62
|
Las Animas 8.1 NE
|16.01
|18.72
|12.65
|8.89
|3.27
|Eads 0.45E
|15.97
|21.27
|12.42
|16.51
|
3.49
|
Trinidad 1.9 NE
|12.89
|25.06
|12.878
|16.73
|5.08
|La Junta 1.05 N
|11.63
|23.38
|9.93
|8.83
|
2.83
|
Holly 0.1 ENE
|14.03
|26.00
|19.26
|16.49
|3.71
|Lamar 2.9 S
|16.89
|23.09
|16.07
|12.41
|
3.94
