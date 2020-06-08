Primary Ballot Information-/-Instructions
Russ Baldwin | Jun 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Primary ballots will be mailed to active registered voters starting next week (June 8-12). You can double check your voting status or affiliation by going to www.govotecolorado.gov and do a voter search on your name. After you have voted your mail-in ballot please drop it the ballot drop box located in the parking lot east of the courthouse building, or mail it back to us (with adequate postage), or drop it in the blue box that will be sitting on the security guards table at the north entrance into the courthouse building. If you do not get your ballot by June 22nd please call our office at 719-336-8011. Reminder: vote and return your ballot early so that we may have unofficial result sooner on election night.
Voters that are registered unaffiliated will be receiving a ballot packet in their mail for this Primary Election. Enclosed in your ballot packet will be 1 Democratic ballot and 1 Republican ballot. Choose only 1 party’s ballot to fill out and discard the one you won’t use. Return your 1 voted ballot in the return envelope and don’t forget to signed the back side of it. Sending back 2 voted ballots will disqualify all your votes. Also, you will not be affiliated with that party’s ballot that you chose to vote in this election, you will stay as unaffiliated.
If you have any questions call the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
