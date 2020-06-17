Prescilla Sisneros…May 7, 1935 – June 16, 2020
COVID-19: St. Mary’s Catholic Church is requiring all those in attendance to wear masks. The church is also required to limit occupancy by 50% therefore seating is limited. Due to Fort Lyon National Cemetery restrictions limiting attendance to a 10-person maximum, graveside services will be streamed live on the funeral home Facebook page. Those that are feeling ill or have any symptoms of COVID-19 should refrain from attending all services.
Mass of Christian burial for Las Animas, Colorado resident, Prescilla Sisneros will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas. Rosary/Scripture Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Prescilla Sisneros was born on May 7, 1935 in Manzano, New Mexico to Eliseo and Rufina (Vallejos) Torrez. She passed away with family by her side on June 16, 2020 at her home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 85.
Prescilla adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to casinos. Prescilla never passed up an opportunity to go watch her family play in their sporting events. She was a member of the Bent County Senior Center and was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Prescilla is survived by her children, Mary Sisneros of Pueblo, Colorado, Marcella (Sonny) Smith, Christine Sisneros, Bernadette Sisneros all of Las Animas, Colorado, and Luis Sisneros Jr. of Pueblo, Colorado; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo and Rufina Torrez; husband, Luis E. Sisneros; three brothers and one sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice either directly or in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
