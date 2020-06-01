Margit G. Parker…March 9, 1917 – May 31, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jun 01, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Margit G. Parker, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday June 5, 2020 at the Eads Cemetery in Eads, CO with Pastor Paul Floyd of High Plains Fellowship officiating.
Per Margit’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Margit was born on March 9, 1917 in Wildhorse, CO to Anton Olsen and Amelia Larson-Olsen and departed this life on Sunday May 31, 2020 at her home in Lamar at the age of 103.
Margit was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband – Oral D. Parker; two sons – Gene Parker and Paul Parker and by six step-children.
Margit is survived by eight children – Jo Ellen Bullock of Friend, NE; Jack (Bonnie) Parker of Wichita, KS; Pat Jones of Pueblo; Norman (Joyce) Parker of Dighton, KS; Lora Bentley of Garden City, KS; Connie (Sam) Peek of Adrian, MO; Linda Hagins of Cartridge, MO; and Emma Lea (Luke) Vocke of Montrose, CO; by one daughter-in-law – Donna Parker of Garden City, KS; as well as by 163 grand, great grand, and great-great grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
