Lamar Community Building & Playgrounds Reopen June 8
Russ Baldwin | Jun 03, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – Following the Governor’s address on June 2, 2020 and the publication of the new Public Health Order 20-28, The City of Lamar is excited to announce the reopening of the Lamar Community Building and playgrounds to the public. The Lamar Community Building will resume regular business hours beginning June 8, 2020 with certain limitations.
● There will be no more than 10 individuals per room
● Entry is based on a “first come, first serve” basis
● Restrooms and showers are open, while lockers remain closed
● Fitness Programs will resume (Zumba, yoga, aerobic classes, etc) with a maximum
of 10 participants per session.
● Rooms are available for meetings, however, must not exceed the 10 person
restriction
● Participants will continue to practice social distancing guidelines, staying 6ft apart and are encouraged to wear a face covering.
When utilizing city playgrounds, individuals must not congregate, must abide by CDC guidelines, and must remain at home if they are not feeling well, have a fever, or have been in contact with someone with Covid-19. Individuals are encouraged to stay home if they are in a vulnerable group
more susceptible to Covid-19, as defined by the Governor’s Executive Orders.
The City of Lamar Mayor, Councilmembers, and staff appreciate the patience of the community during this unprecedented time. As we slowly reopen City facilities and amenities, we will need the cooperation of the public to help mitigate the risk of a resurgence and to protect city staff.
Any questions or concerns related to COVID-19, State orders, etc. can be directed to the State through the Colorado COVID-19 website: www.covid19.colorado.gov.
To stay up to date with local information please refer to the City of Lamar website, www.ci.lamar.co.us/covid-19 or follow us on facebook – @cityoflamar
