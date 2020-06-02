Jonathan Rosales…June 16, 2004 – May 30, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jun 02, 2020 | Comments 0
Graveside services for Holly, Colorado resident Jonathan Rosales will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Holly Cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
Jonathan Emanuel Rosales was born on June 16, 2004 in Lamar, Colorado to Juan Carlos Rosales Gonzalez and Erika Lorena Cabrales Arellanes. He passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident on May 30, 2020 in Kiowa County, Colorado at the age of 15.
Jonathan attended Holly Schools and just completed his sophomore year. He was involved in football, wrestling, basketball, and was a talented musician. He enjoyed learning new musical instruments and writing his own music. Jonathan aspired to become a professional football player. He was baptized at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church and attended Wiley Community Church.
Jonathan is survived by his mother and step-father, Erika Cabrales Arellanes and Victor Rodriguez; father, Juan Rosales Gonzalez; siblings, Abraham Rosales and Victoria Rodriguez; maternal grandparents, Monica and Raul Morales; paternal grandparents, Oscar and Beatrice Rosales; many other relatives and numerous friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO, 81052.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Jonathan’s service will be streamed live on Facebook and will be available to watch after the service on his obituary page of the funeral home website.
Filed Under: Obituary
