Agnes B.C. Davis…March 23, 1920 – May 23, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jun 01, 2020 | Comments 0
Agnes (Cline) Davis, 100, was born March 23, 1920 in Gage, Oklahoma to W.J. and Grace (Warner) Cline. She passed away on May 23, 2020, at her home in Las Animas, Colorado, from complications of strep and a stroke.
She is survived by her children Judy (Davis) Thomeczek of Las Animas, and Jim Davis of Pine, Arizona. She is also survived by five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband of 70 years Cecil E. Davis in 2008.
Due to COVID-19, Services will be held at a future date in Las Animas and Creede, CO where she had a second home.
See more at www.findagrave.com. Also legacy.comor ancestry.com.
In lieu of flowers, online condolances, cards or memorials may be directed to family via www.HorberFuneral Chapel.com or 404 Locust Ave, LA, CO 81054; or to UMW or Las Animas United Methodist Church – PO Box 186; or PEO organization – Box 484, Las Animas 81054; or Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 207 Colo.Ave., La Junta, CO 8105; OR Community Concert Association – Lamar CO.
