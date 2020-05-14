Election Information: 2020 Primary Election Alerts:
Russ Baldwin | May 14, 2020 | Comments 0
June 30, 2020 is the Primary Election. Please be aware that Primary Elections are to select candidates to go on to the November General Election.
Voting in a Primary Election can be the deciding vote for an office if there is no one else running for that office. Pursuant to C.R.S. 1-4-105 “No person who has been defeated as a candidate in a primary election shall be eligible for election to the same office by ballot or as a write-in candidate in the next general election.”
AFFILIATED VOTERS: If you are unsure of the party you are affiliated with, or what your current address information might be on your voter registration, please take the time now to check that information at: www.govotecolorado.gov.
You may also change or withdraw your affiliation to reflect how you want to vote before the deadline of June 1, 2020 and your address too by obtaining appropriate forms from the Clerk and Recorder’s Office or on the Secretary of State’s website (www.govotecolorado.gov). After this deadline you will receive the party’s ballot that is listed on your registration records.
UNAFFILIATED VOTERS: An unaffiliated voter may cast a Primary ballot for any one political party. If an unaffiliated voter returns a ballot for more than one major political party, the ballot will be rejected and none of the votes will be counted.
- You may choose which party’s ballot you want to get in the mail for the primary election by selecting a party preference at www.govotecolorado.gov or on any paper voter registration form.
- If you would rather receive a packet containing ballots of all participating major parties, i.e. Republican and Democratic you can take no action or select this option when first registering to vote.
- You can also appear in person at any Voter Service and Polling Center in your county and choose the party’s ballot you want to vote but due to COVID-19 it is recommended that call the county office to discuss your options available rather than coming into the VSPC.
- An unaffiliated voter who selects a ballot preference in advance of a primary election will remain unaffiliated. Ballot preference is only good for one Primary; so, if you did a ballot preference for the Presidential Primary you will need to select a preference again because it is required to ballot preference for each primary elections.
- An unaffiliated voter who votes in a party’s primary will remain unaffiliated. Most unaffiliated voters will receive ballots of both major political parties during a primary election. This allows an unaffiliated voter to choose which party’s primary they will vote in. Unaffiliated voters may only return one party’s ballot. Returning two voted ballots will result in neither ballot counting. As an alternative for unaffiliated voters, you may declare a “ballot preference” before the June 1, 2020 deadline for the June 30th Primary Election at: www.govotecolorado.gov and then you will receive only one ballot for your preferred party. This would help conserve taxpayer dollars because counties will not pay for printing and postage to send two ballots if you chose a preferred ballot style ahead of time.
The Libertarian Party will participate in this year’s June 30, 2020 Primary Election with two designation of assembly candidates for United States Senate.
- County Clerk will send a Libertarian Party (Minor Party) ballot to any unaffiliated voter who submitted/submits a Libertarian Party ballot preference by June 1, 2020.
- County Clerk will automatically send a Libertarian Party ballot to any voter that is affiliated with the Libertarian Party that has an active voting status record.
- Any questions regarding the Libertarian Party ballots, please call the Prowers County Clerk’s Office at 719-336-8011.
The link below is the information available to the public with details on how
Unaffiliated voters can participate in this Primary Election.
http://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/chooseU/choiceHappens.html
June 30, 2020 Primary will be held as an all-mail ballot delivery election for Prowers County Voters. If you have moved since the last election please go update your address as soon as possible to ensure that you get your ballot in the mail. Ballots are not forwardable so you need to have your current and correct address information in order for you to receive your ballot.
Ballots for all eligible registered voters will be mailed the week of June 8-12, 2020.
Our Elections Department can be reached at 719-336-8011. Be sure to “like” our Facebook page at Prowers County Clerk & Recorder.
