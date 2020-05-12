Colorado Parks and Wildlife Reopening State Campgrounds
Russ Baldwin | May 12, 2020 | Comments 0
DENVER – At a COVID-19 response update at the state capitol today, Colorado Governor Jared Polis indicated Colorado Parks and Wildlife will begin working to reopen campgrounds at its state parks, phasing in available sites by park in coordination with counties.
“Today, I am proud to announce that Colorado State Parks and State Wildlife Areas will be open to camping starting May 12. I am proud of Colorado Parks and Wildlife for keeping our state parks open during this entire period to help Coloradans be safe outdoors. We know Coloradans have been anxious to get back to extended stays in our beautiful state parks, but it’s important to be able to open camping safely,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
“Working with CDPHE and our counties, and taking into account the applicable local public health orders, we can now begin implementing reopening plans for camping and taking reservations at our state parks. We ask that campers be very mindful that camping today may look very different from what you might be used to, but we are excited for people to be able to begin planning their next camping trip in Colorado.”
Per the Governor’s guidance, CPW will begin working immediately with counties that are open and willing to receive visitors. CPW campgrounds will be opening to camping at many state parks beginning Tuesday, May 12. This will be a phased approach to reopening campgrounds with county coordination, some parks may have limited opportunity and others may remain closed for a few more days based on local needs. Agency staff is finalizing reopening plans, and asks visitors to state parks to remain flexible in their travel plans as we work with counties and local public health orders to open safely and cooperatively.
Coloradans hoping to camp must do so by reservation. Visit cpwshop.com to make your camping reservation and be sure to check for the latest updates and campground openings on CPW’s COVID-19 Information page.
Important points about the reopening process:
- The reopening process will be in coordination with local counties and will take into account any local restrictions that are in place. CPW staff will also maintain communication with local officials following reopening.
- Campers will need to make sure they respect local community restrictions: http://counties.coloradogeodev.com/safer.html.
- The reopening of camping will closely abide by all Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidance and recommendations.
- Campers should also follow best practices for recreational travel, including bringing your meals with you, filling up on gas prior to leaving home, bringing cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items and remembering to wear masks when out in public.
