Local Election Results: Granada-Wiley-Holly
Russ Baldwin | Apr 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Two Prowers County communities conducted municipal elections this past Tuesday, April 7th.
Wiley voters approved Ordinance 2019-3 which proposed a 2% municipal sales tax that will generate an estimated $20,200 for general and capital expenses for street maintenance and repairs. The tax on tangible personal property and services will go into effect on July 1st, 2020. The vote was 79 in favor with 34 opposed. Incumbent Mayor, Allen Campbell was re-elected, unchallenged in his seat with 80 votes.
Wiley voters also cast ballots for a single Trustee position. J.W. Wilks was the lone candidate and received 75 votes. Incumbents were: Larry Coen with 89 votes, Dale Stewart with 84. and Prudy Osborn with 83.
Holly residents cast their ballots for four new Trustees candidates. They were Rod Swisher, Corey Stephens, Blaine Ice, Vance Brian, Zach Davis and Casey Rushton.
Those with the highest votes, among the top three finishers, will serve from 2020-2024 and the fourth will serve from 2020-2022. They are: Blaine Ice with 107 votes, Casey Rushton with 104 and Vance Brian with 97. Rod Swisher will serve a two year term, garnering 86 votes. Mayor Calvin Melcher received 106 votes.
Granada Trustees decided earlier to cancel their Trustee election as the number of open positions equaled the number of candidates for seats on the board. Argie Thrall is replacing Glenn Otto as Mayor for a two year term. Thomas Sanchez retains his seat for a four year term. New Trustees are Tyndan Marquez and Sergio Sigala. Trustees Kyle Jara, Andria Riddle and Peter Hernandez will remain as Trustees to finish their regular elected terms of office.
