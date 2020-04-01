Changes in Prowers County Commodity Distribution for April 14th
Russ Baldwin | Apr 01, 2020 | Comments 0
Due to the impact of COVID-19 in our communities, the Commodity Foods Distribution will still be held at 8am on Tuesday, April 14th, but with some safeguards for everyone’s health and protection.
Darren Glover, TEFAP Coordinator for Prowers County has stated that in April, all sites will have drive-up distribution only. NO Walk-Ups will be allowed due to social distancing requirements. Each individual will not be required to sign for their boxes, but must still show a picture ID beforehand. This includes the Senior Box at the Lamar Distribution; a picture ID will be required.
Please follow the directions given to you by the volunteers at each site in order to keep personal contact at a minimum. This is for the safety of clients and volunteers.
In this crisis, we know that these commodities are desperately needed by our clients so that everyone can get through this with the help from everyone that volunteers to distribute these commodities. Please thank your volunteers at each site and be sure to maintain a safe distance.
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • Consumer Issues • County • Events • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
