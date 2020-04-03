APRIL 3, 2020 – Lamar – Prowers County Public Health
Russ Baldwin | Apr 03, 2020
Prowers County Public Health & Environment (PCPHE) has activated their Departmental Operations Center (DOC) in response to COVID-19 activities.
Currently Prowers County has no positive cases of COVID-19 however in an effort to prepare and best serve the public, PCHPE will be in Incident Command today and in the following days as needed.
Staff are available to answer phones with any questions or concerns the public may have regarding COVID -19. Please feel free to call Prowers County Public Health at (719) 336-8721 M-F, 8-12 and 1-5.
