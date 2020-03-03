William Lee Bennett…February 22, 1955 – February 17, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Mar 03, 2020 | Comments 0
William Lee Bennett was born Feb. 22, 1955 in Tribune, Kansas to Mary E. (Chapman) and W L “Dick” Bennett and went tobe with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 17, 2020 in Salina, KS after a brief illness.
Lee was a 1973 graduate of Lamar High School, Lamar, CO. After graduation Lee enlisted in the US Army serving in the 4th Infantry Division stationed at Ft. Carson, CO. After his time in the service Lee returned to Lamar where he worked in the family construction business. Lee later moved to eastern Kansas where he was a welder for several years until a work accident prohibited him from working as a welder. He then enrolled in Kansas State University where he earned his Bachelor Degree in Education and was working on his Masters Degree. Lee’s lifelong passion was collecting and selling trading cards.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Dick Bennett, Grandparents Elsie and Minor Bennett and Zula and William “Bill” Chapman. Lee is survived by his brother Joe (Georgene) Bennett of Lamar, CO, 2 Nieces Aleena (Alan) Scott of Pueblo West, CO and Shawntaya (Daniel} Isgar of Montrose, Colorado, 3 grandnieces, Johnnie Estep, Selby and Nova Isgarand 2 grandnephews Malaki Scott and Chevy Isgar, companion and caregiver Cheryl Clark of Salina, KS and numerous friends and other relatives.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at a later date in the Greeley County, KS cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2 PM MST at the Brew Unto Others Coffee Shop, 119 S. Main St. Lamar, Colorado. Instead of flowers or cards Memorial donations are suggested to be made to the Kansas Chapter of the Patriot Guard Riders or the Wounded Warrior Project in Lee’s name.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: