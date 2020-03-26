RE-2 Sets Special Teleconference for Board of Ed Meeting on March 30
Lamar School District Re 2
Teleconference Access Only
Board of Education Special Board Meeting
Monday, March 30, 2020
@ 6:30 p.m.
REVISED AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Approval of Agenda
3. New Business
a) Approve policy exhibit – BEDA-E
b) Superintendent Search Discussion
c) Approve to Temporarily Suspend the Superintendent Search (If Necessary)
d) Executive Session – Confidential Documents C.R.S.24-6-402 (4)(g) (If Necessary)
4. Superintendent Report
a) Online learning
b) Meal distribution
c) Modified graduation requirement
5. Adjourn
“In accordance to Governor Polis executive order of no more than 10 people in a gathering,”
we will have teleconference access to the special board meeting.
Please dial (978) 990-5000 and access code is 700729.
Notice of Virtual School Board Meetings
Per the Governor’s March 18, 2020 Executive Order D 2020-007, suspending in-person learning in public and private schools across the state from March 23 to April 17, as well as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s March 18, 2020 Public Health Order 20-23, limiting community/civic/public gatherings to no
more than 10 people, the Board may utilize the following form to call a meeting:
The Lamar School District RE-2 Board of Education will be conducting a special meeting on the 30th day of March, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted entirely via teleconferencing Public Participation
NOTE: Boards should consider which methods are best suited to allow public comments at meetings. Some suggested methods include: having community members email comments prior to the meeting; allowing comments through social media that will be addressed or read during the meeting; or providing a number for
the public to call in to provide comments. The following paragraph is suggested practice.
Members of the public shall be allowed to submit requests to address the Board in the same manner that they were allowed at physical meetings of the Board. In order to expedite these requests, those requests may be emailed to the superintendent or Board president at dave.tecklenburg@lamarschools.org or lanie.mireless@lamarschools.org The final determination as to whether an item will appear on the board agenda will be at the discretion of the superintendent and Board president.
