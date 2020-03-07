Northwest Tech Announces Honors Lists
Russ Baldwin | Mar 07, 2020 | Comments 0
Goodland, KS. (03/4/2020) – Northwest Kansas Technical College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2019 fall semester from Holly, CO.
Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
President’s Honor List:
William Sibley
Sigifredo Avalos-Chavira
Dean’s Honor Roll List:
Nicholas Crum
Derick Gallegos
Adrian Navarrete
Brendyn Nordyke
The students listed above have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and strive to put forth their best effort with every assignment, test, and exam. These students exemplify the qualities of a true Maverick. Be smart, work hard, and do the right thing!
