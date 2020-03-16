Message from Colorado Department of Agriculture-RE: Coronoavirus

At the Colorado Department of Agriculture, we are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers as we do our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to provide excellent customer service.
This week, many of our office staff will begin working remotely. We are taking this step to limit the spread of the virus and to support employees who need to care for their children due to school closures. Our buildings and facilities will remain open.
Thanks to the expert leadership and planning of our staff, we are well positioned to continue our business operations with minimal disruption, and to continue to ensure a safe and secure food supply. We will continue to provide the services you count on. We do ask that, when possible, you contact us by website or by phone rather than visiting in person.
We will continue to communicate any changes during this continually evolving situation. Please contact us with any questions or concerns. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility during this time.