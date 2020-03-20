LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – FEBRUARY 2020 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.45 billion pounds in February, up 7 percent from the 4.17 billion pounds produced in February 2019.
Beef production, at 2.13 billion pounds, was 7 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.58 million head, up 5 percent from February 2019. The average live weight was up 24 pounds from the previous year, at 1,376 pounds.
Veal production totaled 5.1 million pounds, 17 percent below February a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 39,700 head, down 18 percent from February 2019. The average live weight was up 5 pounds from last year, at 224 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.31 billion pounds, up 6 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.7 million head, up 6 percent from February 2019. The average live weight was up 1 pound from the previous year, at 288 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.7 million pounds, was down 4 percent from February 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 164,200 head, 3 percent below last year. The average live weight was 130 pounds, down 2 pounds from February a year ago.
January to February 2020 commercial red meat production was 9.41 billion pounds, up 6 percent from 2019. Accumulated beef production was up 5 percent from last year, veal was down 9 percent, pork was up 7 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 5 percent.
