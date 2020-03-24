List/Schedules of Medical Providers for Lamar as of March 24, 2020

Lamar Family Dental                 336-7719        Seeing emergencies only

Dr. Keith Messersmith               336-9092      Seeing emergencies only – Office closed for regular appointments until April 13

High Plains Dental Clinic          336-8445       Emergencies only and admitting 1 person with a minor patient or adult patient with no attendant

PMC Convenient Care Facility 336-4343        Closed till further notice

PMC Hospital                           336-4343           Normal Hours – No Visitors – Use emergency room entrance from 5 pm – 7am M-F and all day weekends. All Health Fairs Feb-May cancelled. Foundation Gala will be rescheduled.

PMC Specialty Clinic                 336-7005          Each specialist is making their own decisions.

PMC Clinic Regular Clinic        336-6767          M-F 8 am – 5 pm

High Plains Com Health Ctr      336-0261         (info pending)

Dr. Kuhns                                      336-9400          Call ahead

Physical Therapy Plus            336-4364        Mon-Thur from 8am to 5pm.  No prior physician referral needed.

Dr. Oquist                                   336-6800          Open M-T & Thur from 8 am – 5 pm, Fri 8 am – 1 pm-Closed Wednesday Accepting new patients, Call first

Dr. Venya                                  691-2350

McClave 5 Loaves Pantry       691-8065          Looking for non-perishable food or cash donations.

