List/Schedules of Medical Providers for Lamar as of March 24, 2020
Lamar Family Dental 336-7719 Seeing emergencies only
Dr. Keith Messersmith 336-9092 Seeing emergencies only – Office closed for regular appointments until April 13
High Plains Dental Clinic 336-8445 Emergencies only and admitting 1 person with a minor patient or adult patient with no attendant
PMC Convenient Care Facility 336-4343 Closed till further notice
PMC Hospital 336-4343 Normal Hours – No Visitors – Use emergency room entrance from 5 pm – 7am M-F and all day weekends. All Health Fairs Feb-May cancelled. Foundation Gala will be rescheduled.
PMC Specialty Clinic 336-7005 Each specialist is making their own decisions.
PMC Clinic Regular Clinic 336-6767 M-F 8 am – 5 pm
High Plains Com Health Ctr 336-0261 (info pending)
Dr. Kuhns 336-9400 Call ahead
Physical Therapy Plus 336-4364 Mon-Thur from 8am to 5pm. No prior physician referral needed.
Dr. Oquist 336-6800 Open M-T & Thur from 8 am – 5 pm, Fri 8 am – 1 pm-Closed Wednesday Accepting new patients, Call first
Dr. Venya 691-2350
McClave 5 Loaves Pantry 691-8065 Looking for non-perishable food or cash donations.
