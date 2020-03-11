Lamar Light Plant Conducts Pole Repairs
Russ Baldwin | Mar 11, 2020
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh informed the Utility Board members a vehicle struck and broke off a 40 foot wooden pole along Willow Valley Road Monday afternoon, March 2nd. The resulting power outage impacted customers in the Willow Valley area. The pole was replaced with a ductile iron pole for added strength and all work was completed by 5:15pm. The plant line crew have been performing general maintenance work on the east end 25kv circuit to Holly and are installing raptor protection devices where needed the trimming trees.
The Lamar Utility Board approved $748,526.49 in purchase orders on Tuesday, March 10th, out of a total of $761,952.52. Of that, $733,516.76 was a February estimate of the monthly power purchase from Arkansas River Power Authority. Payment of bills amounted to $143,219.23 for the month.
The board voted to re-engage the Polsinelli law firm for representation in negotiations with Southeast Colorado Power Association over territorial boundaries.
