Granada’s Recycle Bin Grant Approved
Russ Baldwin | Mar 12, 2020 | Comments 0
Granada Trustee, Andria Riddle, discussed options for the placement of new and used recycle bins which was paid for through a grant which was recently approved for the town. She suggested the old Amache building as the site for the bins which will accept a variety of sorted refuse including paper, plastic and clear and colored glass. The grant was for $2,887 with a half-match by the town.
Mayor Glenn Otto said there was no new information to present regarding the status of the Granada landfill, other than that the new trench was in operation and eight new signs will be posted.
Michelle Hiigel, Prowers County Land Use Administrator, provided an update regarding the approaching 2020 nationwide Census. She said residents can use several options to self-report, including their internet or cell phones and if they have not responded by a certain cut-off period, in-person visits will be made to households for a confidential survey. Forms will also be mailed to residents, “But they will not be sent to any post office boxes, only a street address will be used,” she explained. Hiigel said the census is an important event which has distributed of $13.1 billion in federal funds to Colorado residents per year, based on population figures derived by the census. Basically, each residence will be asked 10 general questions, ranging from: name, age, sex, race, relationship; to householder, number of persons in the household and rent or own.
Trustee Traegon Marquez suggested the town review the costs of the cell phones used by town staff in an effort to reduce costs. Trustee Thomas Sanchez, employed by the City of Lamar, offered some suggestions on different providers used by the city.
Three bids were opened by the Trustees for the purchase of a used police car. David Dougherty submitted the highest bid which was accepted. The annual rabies clinic will be held at the Complex on Thursday, April 2nd from 6pm to 7:30pm.
Police Chief Dougherty said he will set up a patrol to check speeding traffic on Broderick Avenue following some complaints from residents in that vicinity. The County will be contacted about roto-milling South 1st Street which needs repair and the town’s landfill department will pick up discarded debris on South Inge Street near Amache Road as someone has dumped pallets, house doors and other debris along the roadway. Berna Griego was appointed as a replacement on the community VALE board.
The town complex has been reserved for activities by the Colorado Sorghum Producers annual meeting on Wednesday, April 1st from 10am to 3pm, the Census Support Site will be in operation Thursday, April 2nd from 4pm to 8pm and the Old Settlers Picnic and Ranch Bronc Riding will be held at the End of the Line Arena on June 5th and 6th.
