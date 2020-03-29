Ernest “Ernie” Anderson…October 29, 1939 – March 20, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Mar 29, 2020 | Comments 0
Ernest “Ernie” Anderson, 80, of Greeley, Colorado, received his angel wings on March 20, 2020.
Ernie was born in Denver, Colorado, on October 29, 1939. At the age of eight, he was adopted by Charles and Margaret (Quinn) Anderson. On August 22, 1965 in Lamar, Colorado, he married the love of his life, Ila Kay (Schnabel) Anderson.
Ernie was a Godly man; a veteran of The United States Marine Corps and he was proud to have served many years on the Colorado State Patrol.
He retired from banking in Seattle, WA in 2006 after which he and Kay moved back to Colorado to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
He enjoyed volunteering as a shuttle driver at NCMC for the past 10 years as well as helping with many duties at the Union Colony Marine Corps League and VFW Pioneer Post 2121.
He was a talented artist, working in metal, concrete and glass. He was well known among his friends and family for his sense of humor and his willingness to help people in need. They also loved his famous pineapple-upside down cakes and butter toffee.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Ila Kay (Schnabel) Anderson; children, Tylor (Teresa) Anderson, and Tiffany Koehn; grandchildren, Teal-Marie and Tessa Anderson, and Austin and Mason Koehn; siblings, Valerie (Russ) Baldwin, and Rosemarie (Hank) Bode; and a large, loving extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services are pending.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Marine Corps League #1093, of Greeley, CO.
Filed Under: Obituary
