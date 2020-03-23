Birth Announcement: Flores-Rogelio-Miranda-Gutierrez-Branom-Cruz-Granados-Bastian
Chasity and Arturo Flores of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Liliana Amor Flores at 11:15pm at Prowers Medical Center on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Liliana weighed six pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Alexia, Aliana, Felipe, Adelina, Mariposa, Jr. Antonio. Grandparents: Teresa Flores, Monica Aguilera, Felipe Gomez.
Gilberto Longoria and Sirley Garcia of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son, Draiko Rogelio at 4:12pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Prowers Medical Center with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Draiko weighed eight pounds and nine ounces and was 20.5 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Gilbert Longoria, Denisha Longoria, Miguel Garcia and Acocena Parra.
Wilmer Rodriguez and Erly Miranda of Holly, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Briana Lizeth Rodriguez Miranda at 2:58am at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, March 9, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Briana weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was 19.5 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Francisco Rodriguez, Rosalina Lopez, Rosa Rivera, Nicholas Miranda.
Delmi Noemi Gutierrez and Main Javier Paz of Honduras announce the birth of their daughter, Kristelle Hazel Paz Gutierrez at 8:48am at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, March 6, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Kristelle weighed five pounds and six ounces and was 18.5 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Cristobel Gutierrez, Maria Portillo, Domigo Paz and DioVilanda Rivera.
Troy and Brandy Branon of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son, Jax William Branom at 8:05am at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, March 2, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Jax weighed seven pounds and seven ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Jace and Jaidyn Branon. Grandparents: Joe Malecki and Peg Branom.
Gilbert Cruz and Emily Cruz of Holly, CO announce the birth of their son, Roan Cactus Cruz at 8:31am at Prowers Medical Center on February 27, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Roan weighed six pounds and ten ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brother/Sisters: Tecla Rein Cruz. Grandparents: Glenn Wilson and Tina Pizarro and Hilda and Gilbert Cruz.
John Granados Jr. and Jacinta Ramirez of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son, John Mattheo Granados at 12:43am at Prowers Medical Center on February 26, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. John weighed six pounds and ten ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Jesus Granados. Grandparents: John and Christina Granados and Judy and Allen Andrade.
Christina Foster of Lamar and Jarod Bastian of Denver announce the birth of their daughter, Camilla Rayne Bastian at 8:50pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Camilla weighed six pounds and three ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Priscilla Jade Bastian, Ava Joann Bastian. Grandparents: Joe and Coletta Foster, Robert Bastian, Patricia Carter and Cindy Campbell.
