Barbara G. Ramirez…August 9, 1958 – March 2, 2020
A memorial mass for lifelong Lamar resident, Barbara G. Ramirez will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Mariusz Wirkowski as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Per Barbara’s request cremation will take place.
Barbara was born on August 9, 1958 at Lamar, Colorado to Jesse Alvarez and Lena H. (Jimenez) Ramirez and passed away on March 2, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 61.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Edward Ramirez, Frederick Ramirez, Martin Ramirez and Jessica Ramirez; sister-in-law, Hortencia Ramirez and grandnephew, Michael Andrew Marston.
Barbara is survived by her siblings, Danny (Carmen) Ramirez of Rocky Ford, CO, Mary (Doug) Marston of Lamar, Andrew (Toni) Ramirez of Littleton, CO and Judy Ramirez of Lamar. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
