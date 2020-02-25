William Wilson…August 7, 1943 – February 22, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Feb 25, 2020 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Bill Wilson will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Per Bill’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
William Wilson, known to most as Bill was born on August 7, 1943 in Lamar, Colorado to William and Louise (Shields) Wilson. He passed away on February 22, 2020 at Holly Nursing Care Center in Holly, Colorado at the age of 76.
Bill attended Holly High School, graduating in 1961. He was then drafted into the Army and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1964. Bill was honorably discharged in 1968 and returned to OSU and graduated with an Agricultural Engineering Degree. He worked for his mother at Wilson Construction Company until returning to Holly in 1979 where he farmed for a few years before going to work for Gateway Products. Due to his failing health he retired from Gateway Products in 2007. Bill was a member of the Hartman Lions Club, served on the Library Board and was instrumental in starting the Library in Holly. He was a former City Council Member and served on the Holly Housing Authority.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wilson of the family home in Holly, Colorado; children, Penni (Galen) Smith of Durant, Oklahoma, Vicki (Mike) Holt of Valleyview, Texas, Candi (John) Morlan of Holly, Colorado, Billi (Don) Gossard of Holly, Colorado, John (Sarah) Wilson of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Becky (Jason) Broughten of Waseca, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William N. and Louise Wilson; and sister, Mary Louise Clay.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Ambulance Fund in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
