Wiley Will Hold April Election for Trustee, Sales Tax
Russ Baldwin | Feb 18, 2020 | Comments 0
One Wiley resident, J.W. Wilks, will be on the ballot on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 for a Trustee position. Incumbent Mayor, Allen Campbell is running unopposed for another term. The other Trustee candidates are incumbents: Larry Coen, Prudy Osborn and Dale Stewart.
Voters will also determine if Ordinance 2019-3 proposing a tax increase, will pass. They will vote on a new municipal sales tax ordinance for a 2% increase on April 7th. If approved, the tax will go into effect on July 1, 2020 and should help raise an additional $20,200 for general and capital expenses for street maintenance and repairs. The tax would impact sales of tangible personal property and services.
