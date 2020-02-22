USDA Cattle on Feed Report
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,100,000 head as of February 1, 2020. The latest inventory was up 1 percent from January 1, 2020 and up 6 percent from February 1, 2019. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 190,000 head of fed cattle during January 2020, up 31 percent from the previous month and up 12 percent from the January 2019 marketings. An estimated 205,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during January 2020, 46 percent above last month, but no change from the January 2019 placements. Of the number placed in January, 20 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 27 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 20 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 10 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for January was estimated at 5,000 head, no change from last month or last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.9 million head on February 1, 2020. The inventory was 2 percent above February 1, 2019. Placements in feedlots during January totaled 1.96 million head, 1 percent below 2019. Net placements were 1.90 million head. During January, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 390,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 455,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 535,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 400,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 105,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during January totaled 1.93 million head, 1 percent above 2019. Other disappearance totaled 54,000 head during January, 11 percent below 2019.
Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head represented 81.5 percent of all cattle and calves on feed in the United States on January 1, 2020. This is comparable to the 81.3 percent on January 1, 2019. Marketings of fed cattle for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head during 2019 represented 87.0 percent of total cattle marketed from all feedlots in the United States, down slightly from 87.1 percent during 2018.
