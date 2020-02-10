S.E. Colorado Law Enforcement Officers in Baca County Car Crash
Russ Baldwin | Feb 10, 2020 | Comments 0
A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol, along with the Baca County Sheriff’s Office, was investigating a single vehicle, semi-tractor and trailer crash that occurred on Highway 287 on Friday afternoon, February 7th, 2020 at 1645 hours. The accident occurred three miles north of Springfield near mile post 33. The trooper was in his car when it was struck from behind by a white southbound 2009 Volvo semi driven by Islay Cardenas, a 39 year old male from Phoenix, Arizona.
The semi pushed the State Patrol vehicle into the rear of a Baca County Sheriff’s vehicle which caused them to collide with the semi, which had previously crashed. The trooper was able to exist the vehicle on his own with only minor injuries and was transported to the Springfield hospital. Cardenas was uninjured in the crash and the Baca County vehicle was unoccupied. Alcohol or drugs were not contributing factors in the crash.
Please remember to slow down during inclement weather and if at any time you observe emergency lights, drive with care.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report • Public Safety • Transportation
About the Author: