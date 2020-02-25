Rose M. Archuleta-Lozano…June 22, 1940 – February 21, 2020
A graveside memorial service for former La Junta, Colorado resident currently of Holly, Colorado will be held at Fairview Cemetery in La Junta, Colorado at a later date.
Per Rose’s request cremation will take place.
Rose was born on June 22, 1940 at La Junta, Colorado to Antonio Avon and Cipriana (Vigil) Archuleta and passed away on February 21, 2020 at her home in Holly with her family by her side at the age of 79.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Joseph and ten siblings.
Rose is survived by her children, Ruth Diaz of Lafayette, CO, Paul Archuleta and Michael (Paula) Lozano all of Holly; grandchildren, Angel, Apallonia, Sippriena, Cassandra, Paul Jr., Michelina, Michael Jr. and Jordan. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, brother, Paul Archuleta of La Junta, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
