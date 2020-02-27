Rankin Recognized by Lamar City Council
Russ Baldwin | Feb 27, 2020 | Comments 0
Mayor Kirk Crispin presented Lamar champion wrestler, Zane Rankin with a plaque of recognition for his athletic abilities on the wrestling mat during the council’s February 24th meeting.
Earlier this month, the high school junior won his second consecutive 3A championship in Denver at the Pepsi Center. He achieved his goal with a 36-1 season and outscored his opponents during the annual three-day event.
Crespin remarked on how proud his friends, family, community and school were of the young man on his accomplishments and congratulated him on his successful year.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Education • School • Sports
