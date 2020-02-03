Paula K. Archuleta…January 20, 1954 – January 28, 2020
Funeral Services for Las Animas, Colorado resident, Paula Archuleta will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Las Animas, Colorado. Pastor Carlton McKay will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral services and inurnment will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Paula K. (Smith) Archuleta was born on January 20, 1954 in Dallas, Oregon to Glenn C. and Margaret (Barber) Smith. She passed away on January 28, 2020 at in Aurora, Colorado at the age of 66.
Paula graduated from Widefield High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1972. She then attended Lamar Community College and received her associate degree. She furthered her education at CSU Pueblo to receive a bachelor’s degree in Psychology then went on to complete her master’s degree at Adams State University in 2003. Paula began her career at Eco House in Pueblo then after a few years went to work for Bent County CCA for 10 years before transferring to Colorado Department of Corrections as the Mental Health Clinician. She then worked at Fort Lyon until its closing. Paula was currently employed at Crowley County Correctional Facility until her passing.
Paula is survived by her husband, Al Archuleta of the family home; mother, Margaret Smith of Las Animas, Colorado; children, Jennifer S. (Paul) Coin of Decatur, Illinois and Waylon (Laura) Archuleta of Las Animas, Colorado; brother, Glenn Elden (Sheila) Smith of Las Animas, Colorado; grandchildren, Kenzley R. Coin, Colton S. Archuleta, Brennan I. Archuleta, Bentley R. Archuleta, and Paisley A. Archuleta; nephew, Aaron W. Smith; and niece, Glenda Corley. She is also survived by her extended family, mother-in-law, Ruth Archuleta; sisters-in-law, Sally (Dan) Micek of Denver, Colorado, Linda (Mike) Mapes of Nevada, Barbara (Joe) Romero of Lamar, Colorado, Esther Archuleta of Lamar, Colorado, and Louise Pino of Denver, Colorado; brothers-in-law, Ed (Beverly) Archuleta of Las Animas, Colorado and George Archuleta of Lamar, Colorado; as well as many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn C. Smith and father-in-law, Silvano Archuleta.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
