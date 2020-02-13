Notice of Candidate Withdrawal – 2020 Presidential Primary Election
Russ Baldwin | Feb 13, 2020 | Comments 0
NOTICE OF CANDIDATE WITHDRAWAL – 2020 PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION
Elections Division
Colorado Secretary of State Department
Received: February 10, 2020
Colorado Secretary of State
Election Division
Ballot Access
Presidential Primary candidate John K. Delaney has submitted a withdrawal form to the Secretary of State’s Office withdrawing from the Democratic President of the United States race.
According to 1-4-1001(1)(c) and 1-5-412(3), C.R.S., votes cast for a candidate who submits a withdrawal form must not be counted. Thus, votes cast for John K. Delaney in the 2020 Presidential Primary Election must not be counted.
Colorado statute requires that candidates submit a withdrawal form before action can be taken to withhold counting their votes.
Contact the Prowers County Clerk’s Office if you have any election questions at 719-336-8011.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
Filed Under: Elections • Featured • Media Release
