Notice of Candidate Withdrawal – 2020 Presidential Primary Election

Elections Division
Colorado Secretary of State Department

Received: February 10, 2020
Colorado Secretary of State
Election Division
Ballot Access

Presidential Primary candidate John K. Delaney has submitted a withdrawal form to the Secretary of State’s Office withdrawing from the Democratic President of the United States race.

According to 1-4-1001(1)(c) and 1-5-412(3), C.R.S., votes cast for a candidate who submits a withdrawal form must not be counted. Thus, votes cast for John K. Delaney in the 2020 Presidential Primary Election must not be counted.

Colorado statute requires that candidates submit a withdrawal form before action can be taken to withhold counting their votes.

Contact the Prowers County Clerk’s Office if you have any election questions at 719-336-8011.

Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk & Recorder

