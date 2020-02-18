Michael Nichols…September 4, 1969 – February 16, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Feb 18, 2020 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Michael Wayne Nichols will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Syracuse Wesleyan Church in Syracuse, Kansas with Pastor Ray Frank officiating. Interment will follow in the Syracuse Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at the church and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Friday.
Michael Wayne Nichols, known to most as Mike, was born on September 4, 1969 in Lakin, Kansas. He was taken to Wichita, Kansas, where he was adopted 3 weeks later by Roy Junior “Nick” and Carrie “Sammie” (Wells) Nichols. He passed away on February 16, 2020 in Alamosa, Colorado at the age of 50.
Mike attended Syracuse schools, graduating in 1988. Following graduation, he attended the Heavy Equipment Operation program in North Central Technical College in Beloit, Kansas. He moved back to Syracuse, was married, started his family, and worked for the HUB until 1998 and began over the road trucking. In 2015, he moved to Alamosa and began driving truck locally. Mike attended the Syracuse Wesleyan Church.
Mike is survived by his mother, Sammie Nichols; daughter, Tara Slocum of Garden City, Kansas; son, Brad Slocum of Garden City, Kansas; brother, Tim Nichols of Syracuse, Kansas; five grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nick Nichols; and grandparents, Henry and Edna Wells, and Thomas J. and Anna Nichols.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: