March 3 Deadline for Presidential Primary Ballots
Russ Baldwin | Feb 18, 2020 | Comments 0
Presidential Primary Ballots will arrive this week. The earlier voted ballots are returned, the earlier election night results can be released.
We highly recommend that you:
- Drop your voted ballot off at the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO.
- Use the ballot drop box inside the courthouse on the table in front of the security entrance or use the drive by/walk up ballot drop box located in the parking lot east side of the County Courthouse building, open 24/7.
- If you are mailing your voted ballot back to the County Clerk’s Office you must have adequate postage.
REMEMBER: Postmarks dates do not count. Your ballot must be in the possession of the Prowers County Clerk & Recorder by 7:00 P.M., March 3, 2020.
Check your mail-in ballot status on line: If you would like to verify that your ballot was received by our office you can log onto www.govotecolorado.gov or you can contact our office at (719) 336-8011.
ELECTION RESULTS: Unofficial election results will be posted Election night, March 3, 2020, when all ballot tabulating is complete. Results will be posted on the Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net.
- Saturday, February 29, 2020: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for ballot returns; issue replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; or update your name.
- Tuesday, March 3, 2020: ELECTION DAY (Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main Street, Suite 210, Lamar, CO.
ELECTION OFFENSES:
- C.R.S. 1-13-106 Forgery- Any person who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any ballot before or after it has been cast, or who forges any name of a person as a signer or witness to a petition or nomination paper, or who forges any letter of acceptance, declination, or withdrawal, or who forges the name of a registered elector to a voter’s mail-in or mail ballot commits forgery which is a class five 5 felony.
- C.R.S. 1-13-112 Offenses relating to mail ballots – Any person who, by use of force or other means, unduly influences an elector to vote in any particular manner or to refrain from voting, or who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any mail ballot before or after it has been cast, or who destroys, defaces, mutilates, or tampers with such a ballot shall be punished by a fine of not more than five thousand dollars, or by imprisonment in the county jail for not more than eighteen months, or by both such fine and imprisonment.
Our Election Department can be reached at (719) 336-8011 for voter and election questions or by e-mailing at election@prowerscounty.net “Like” our Facebook page at Prowers County Clerk & Recorder.
