LUB Takes Preventative Steps for Wind Turbines
Russ Baldwin | Feb 12, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, presented the monthly system operating report to the board on Tuesday, February 11th, noting that wind turbine generation data for 2019 showed that Lamar’s three turbines have generated 9,949.82 MWH’s of electricity, which is about 6.12% lower than in 2018. The turbines have an average capacity factor of 26.38% which is slightly higher than last year by a fraction, 0.04%. Since the turbines were installed in 2003, the best year for power generation was 2010, followed by 2008 and the third best year in 2012. Plans are underway to purge the main bearing grease on all five turbines. During a routine inspection, a slight movement of the main bearings of two turbines was noticed. Renew Energy, the firm conducting the inspection recommended replacing the bearing grease.
Leo Hernandez was cited for his seven years of service to the community in his capacity as a Lamar Utility Board member for seven years, beginning in 2013 until his resignation this past January. He has been replaced by Jay Brooke who took his oath of office at the January 28th meeting. An official presentation for Hernandez is being scheduled for later in the month.
The board reviewed purchase orders totaling $1,006,756 of which $991,081 required board approval including $709,840.25 for ARPA’s January estimate for power supply. An additional $253,371 was spent on a new Digger Truck for the Light Plant which was included in this year’s budget. The old model was sold to the Town of Holly for $25,000 and will be delivered later in the year, once the Light Plant has received its new model. Bills for January was also approved in the amount of $178,987.27. Following an executive session held on January 28th the board moved to terminate the agreement with Polsinelli law firm once the City of Lamar approved termination the agreement which was done on February 10th.
Hourieh provided the board with a brief update on the ARPA meeting held late last month. Plans are developing to install metering which will provide real time telemetry on the performance of the machinery. ARPA has also been in talks with a demolition firm to bring down portions of the former Lamar Repowering Project later this year, abiding by terms of Article 31, a lawsuit brought against ARPA by the City of Lamar three years ago.
