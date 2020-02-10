Lawrence George Archuleta…January 5, 1958 – February 6, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Feb 10, 2020 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Lawrence George Archuleta, affectionately known as George will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Henry Wertin as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting.
Visitation for George will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
George was born on January 5, 1958 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to Silvano and Ruth (Tafoya) Archuleta and passed away on February 6, 2020 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 62.
He is preceded in death by his father, Silvano Archuleta, brothers, Clarence, Chris and Tom Archuleta and his sister-in-law, Paula Archuleta.
George is survived by his mother, Ruth Archuleta of Lamar; siblings, Sally (Dan) Micek of Denver, CO, Linda (Mike) Mapes of Sparks, NV, Barbara (Joe) Romero of Colorado Springs, CO, his twin sister Esther Archuleta of Lamar, Louise Pino of Denver, CO, Ed (Beverly) Archuleta and Al Archuleta all of Las Animas, CO; and longtime girlfriend, Cindy Duran; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
