Lamar School District Superintendent Search Form

The Lamar School District is seeking volunteers to participate in the interviews of finalists for the superintendent of schools position. If you wish to participate, please complete the attached application and return it to Terri Farmer at terri.farmer@lamarschools.org. Additionally, you should have the following times available:
- Two-hour training session to be held on April 6th at 6:30 PM.
- One full day for the interviews on April 10th beginning at 7:45A.M. Sessions lasting 1-1/2 hours will be conducted for each candidate/applicant. At the end of each interview your committee will complete a form listing candidate’s strengths and any concerns. This will be presented to the board for its consideration.
- COMMITTEES
Three committees will be selected by the board, each committee consisting of 10-12 people. The school board will select individuals to assure the committees represent K-12 education as well as a cross-section of the community.
Participants will be notified by March 10, 2020 via email if they are selected. Individuals not selected will also be notified by this date. If you would like to be considered please complete the attached form and return it to the school district by March 1, 2020.
The school board thanks you for your interest and willingness to give of your time to assist in this process.
APPLICATION TO PARTICIPATE IN INTERVIEW PROCESS
Please return completed applications to terri.farmer@lamarschools.org.
NAME:________________________________________________________________
ADDRESS:_____________________________________________________________
EMAIL ADDRESS_______________________________________________________
PHONE________________________________________________________________
MY AFFILIATION WITH THE DISTRICT AND/OR WITH THE COMMUNITY IS:
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
I AM INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING ON THE INTERVIEW COMMITTEE FOR THE FOLLOWING REASONS:
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
