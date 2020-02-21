Lamar Chamber Sets Annual Banquet, Invites Nominations for Awards
Russ Baldwin | Feb 21, 2020 | Comments 0
Details for the 2020 Lamar Chamber of Commerce Banquet were discussed by Chamber President, Clifford Boxley and board members during their monthly meeting, Thursday, February 20. The banquet, including dinner, will be held at the Lamar Eagles Lodge on Wednesday, April 8th. This will mark the 99th anniversary of the banquet held by the Chamber.
Letters are now being accepted for two awards that will be presented that evening, Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year for 2019. Friday, March 13th, is the deadline for submitting a nomination form or letter for the awards and should be returned to the offices at 109A East Beech Street in Lamar by 5pm.
The criteria that the individual or in some cases, group, is selected for includes: leadership, community involvement and cooperation and support regarding business or community projects. This includes their personal participation that has resulted in the betterment of the community. A biographical submission of the candidate is also requested.
The banquet also provides an opportunity for the president to thank current and departing Chamber board members for their past contributions and recognizes incoming board members for 2020.
Several guest speakers are being invited to provide the audience with current information about community activities, goals and accomplishments. At present they include Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin, Tara Hosick, Prowers Economic Prosperity (PEP) Executive Director, Angie Cue, Lamar’s Community Development Director from Lamar Partnership Incorporated (LPI) and April Forgue from the Lamar Downtown Merchants Association.
The board set dates for future events in 2020 including: Lamar Days Parade for Saturday, May 16th, Oktoberfest for Saturday, October 3rd, the Parade of Lights for Friday, December 4th and a date for the Ice Cream Social is pending at this time.
Reservations for the banquet dinner should be made by contacting the Chamber offices at 719-336-4379 or for additional information. The next Lamar Chamber of Commerce meeting will be Thursday, March 19th at 7am in Chamber offices.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Entertainment • Events • Featured
About the Author: