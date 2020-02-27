Kathleen F. “Kathy” Martin…July 17, 1950 – February 22, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Feb 27, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Kathleen F. Martin affectionately known as Kathy will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Kathy’s request cremation will take place.
Kathy was born on July 17, 1950 at Jersey City, New Jersey to Gerard Germaine and Kay Catherine (Winter) Haupt and passed away on February 22, 220 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 69.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Susan Sifers and Jerry Germaine.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Rick Martin of the family home in Lamar; four children, Wayne (Elizabeth) Pyper of Stewart, FL, Kelly (James) Dewey of Lamar, Shawn Pyper of Okeechobee, FL and Jonathan (Paula) Curry of Colorado Springs, CO; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Ken Germaine, Joey Germaine, Glenn Germaine and Gerard Germaine as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: