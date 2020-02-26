GOP County Caucus Information
Republican Caucus and County Assembly Saturday, March 7, 2020 10:00 a.m. The Prowers County Republicans will be holding their Caucus on March 7, 2020 starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. at the Lamar Community Building located at 610 S 6th St. in Lamar, CO.
The Prowers County Republican County Assembly will be held immediately following the Caucus on March 7. Check in for Caucus will begin at 9:15 a.m.
If you have any questions you can go to the Prowers County GOP facebook page.
