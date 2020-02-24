Construction Work Begins on Commercial Street Bridge
Detour signs have been posted along Avenida Colonia and Commercial Streets in Lamar, now that the Commercial Street Bridge has been torn down, making way for a new, 50-foot-wide span crossing the Lamar Canal.
The Lamar City Council finalized the agreement with Tricon 2, LLC for construction of the bridge during its January 27th meeting. The current bridge was ruled unsafe for large vehicles and fire trucks and will be widened from 24 feet to 50 feet. The project has been planned for several years pending grant funding. The council approved Tricon’s bid of $462,704.79.
The project is hoped to be completed before water is run through the canal later this year. Lamar Public Works Director, Pat Mason, said now that the old bridge is gone, construction is expected to begin towards the end of February.
